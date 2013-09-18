Notre Dame Academy Teams with Paracord Power

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Notre Dame Academy Catholic School has partnered with Paracord Power to generate fundraising efforts for the NDA PTO. The effort began with an initial fundraising effort to sell logo paracord bracelets, reversible paracord survival bracelets and paracord key chains to the student body, parents and friends of the school. In its first two weeks sales topped more than $1,200, yielding nearly $500 for the NDA PTO. Proceeds from the effort were split between the NDA PTO and Paracord Power's sponsored team for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (http://www.teamyoung.org). The fundraising effort will continue via the Paracord Power website and a portion of the sales will continue to be donated to the NDA PTO in the future.



Paracord Power is a manufacturer of hand-crafted paracord survival gear located in Louisville, Kentucky. General Manager, Troy Young. Young went on to say, "We have launched a significant effort to do fundraising for our own sponsored causes and we cannot think of a better way to enhance that effort than by helping others with their fundraising efforts."



For those unfamiliar with paracord, it is a thin nylon rope originally used by the United States Army in World War II for parachutes and other utility uses such as tying down equipment and gear. United States government specifications set the cord to a minimum of 550 pounds of force before it will break but in reality it probably withstands more like 600-700 pounds of force to far exceed that strength. Paracord Power boasts its products for use as a "fashionable way to carry paracord at all times" by wearing it as a bracelet, necklace, key chain, lanyard, rifle sling, or other items. In case of an emergency, unbraid it and deploy for use. Since paracord comes in many colors, Paracord Power offers items that can be made with over 10,000 possible color combinations and they also offer a guarantee. Their warranty states that if you must unravel your Paracord Power item and use it in an emergency, they will replace it free of charge.



About Paracord Power

Paracord Power also lists on their website they work with a Girls On The Run chapter coming to West Virginia as well as a private individual that assembles care packages for Operation Gratitude, which sends care packages to deployed U.S. troops.



URL: Paracord Power

Contact: Troy Young

Phone: (859) 972-0206

Email: sales@paracordpower.com