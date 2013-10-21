Nottingham Insurance Launches Integrated Marketing Strategy Withnew Website and Social Media to Engage Clients, Prospects

Hamilton Square, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Nottingham Insurance is proud to announce the launch of our new integrated marketing and communications strategy, which includes a newly designed website, a blog and active participation on Facebook and YouTube to engage with clients and prospects in addition to industry colleagues.



“We’re excited about our fresh, new look and various media platforms and allow us to easily communicate to not only our insureds but also to individuals who are interested in what we’re all about,” says Denise Meinster, Account Administrator, Nottingham Insurance. “The new design allows people to navigate easily around the site and learn more about products and services specifically relevant to them.”



The site is also optimized so individuals can readily find Nottingham Insurance on the various search engines and get where they want to go quickly. It’s updated with new content, including a blog designed to help clients with their insurance and related needs on an ongoing basis. “We want our site and social media platforms to serve as an important service tool for our clients and to enable us to keep our pulse on our brand and how we’re doing,” says Ms. Meinster.



About Nottingham Insurance

Founded in 1917, Nottingham Insurance provides the New Jersey and Pennsylvania communities with cost-effective, sound Business and Personal Insurance, as well as Financial Service solutions. Nottingham Insurance specializes in Earthquake Insurance New Jersey and Pennsylvania and Pay Roll Services in New Jersey. The specialized industries that we serve include: daycare centers, fire and rescue teams, non-profits, community associations and more. Visit our new website at http://www.nottinghaminsurance.com.



Nottingham Insurance looked to Neilson Marketing Services, a leading insurance marketing firm, to design their website and collaborate on their search engine optimization strategy



Denise Meinster

(888) 879-3844

dmeinster@nottinghaminsurance.com