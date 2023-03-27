Nougat Market Set for More Growth

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Nougat Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Nougat market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Hans Kaspar AG (Switzerland), Golden Bonbon (ASTI Holdings Ltd.) (Canada), Walters Nougat (South Africa), Mondelez International (United States), Mars Wrigley Incorporated (United States), Peeters Group (Germany), Sprigioniamo Sapori (Italy), Mondo Nougat (Australia), Nougat Chabert & Guillot (France), Gran Despensa (Spain), Condorelli Company (Italy).



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Scope of the Report of Nougat

Nougat is the confectionery product categorized into white nougat, brown nougat, and german nougat. The ingredients used in the nougats slightly differs according to the types, for example, white nougat is primarily made of egg whites, sugar, and nuts like almonds, hazelnuts, and pistachios. The brown nougat is slightly different which is made generally without the egg whites using only caramelized sugar making it a lot thicker than white ones. And the german nougat are made of only chocolates, sugar, and almonds. They are widely used in candies, cakes, ice-creams, etc.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (White Nougat, Brown Nougat, German or Viennese Nougat), Application (Candy Bars, Chocolates, Ice creams, Cakes), Ingredient (Egg Whites, Sugar, Nuts, Others), Distribution Channels (Online, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Others)



Market Trends:

The Introduction of New Candy Flavored Nougat

The Emerging Sustainable Sweet Packaging of Nougat Products



Market Drivers:

Growing Confectionery Demand for Nougat Products From Bakeries

Increasing Demand for Chocolate around the World



Opportunities:

The Surging Availability of Nougat Products in Online Stores



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



On 16th January 2020, Mars Wrigley Incorporated announced te largest Snickers bar and created a Guinness World Record. This Snicker bar, weighing more than two metric tons is bigger than its coming plan which they have launched a week before the Super Bowl LIV. This Snicker bar features the same classic ingredients that have made the brand one of America's favourite treats -but on a much larger scale. It includes more than 1,200 pounds of caramel, peanut and nougat mixed along with nearly y3,500 pounds of chocolate.



