Nourish Our Kids Launches Website and Publishes First Children’s Book on Healthy Lifestyles

Nourish Our Kids, Inc.™ (NOK) is pleased to announce the launch of their new website, http://www.nourishourkids.com along with the January release of their first character and nutritional based story book—The NOK Rockers: Trouble in Slowville. You can join the NOK Rockers on their first nutritional adventure to the troubled town of Slowville, where everything is black and white and the people are slow and sleepy. Together, The NOK Rockers, Saranna, Isaiah, and James, with the help of their guide and friend Zoe, must solve the mystery of this town's colorlessness, all while being thwarted by the town bully, Junk Food Jammer. Can the NOK Rockers find a way to stand up to Junk Food Jammer and transform the town into a kaleidoscope of color once again? Or will Junk Food Jammer rule Slowville forever?



Statistics show that children can achieve long-term health benefits by intervening early in their lives and exposing them to healthy lifestyle practices. Nourish Our Kids uses its healthy peer-role model characters, The NOK Rockers, in their storybooks, music, games, and healthy life-style school curriculums targeting young children ages 4-7 years old. The NOK characters, along with simple age appropriate teaching techniques, are used in tandem to coach children how to make healthy lifestyle choices and decisions on their own.



The new website www.nourishourkids.com features information about healthy eating and activities for parents and educational instructors to use with kids. Recipes using minimally processed foods and fresh fruits and vegetables will entice children of all ages to give them a try. Plus you can learn how your school can get a free copy of the NOK Rocker’s Healthy Lifestyle Curriculum. Kids will love downloading the NOK Rocker’s theme song, playing the new iPhone game and learning some new Knock-Knock jokes!



Go to http://www.nourishourkids.com to order your copy of The NOK Rockers: Trouble in Slowville; the book is also available on Amazon.com.



The company’s founder, Donna Terjesen is a holistic health counselor and was the Curriculum Director for the Children’s Aid Society’s Go! Kids program. She has previously served as an expert at the Annual Children’s Aid Society’s Symposium on a panel addressing current health issues affecting New York City’s children. Donna’s work with the Go! Kids program was featured in the 2004 documentary titled, “Obesity—A National Crisis” that aired on Manhattan Neighborhood Network’s “City Talk” as well as on “Keeping Children Healthy” that aired on PBS in May 2005. Donna’s many and varied experiences in health and nutrition supports NOK’s primary mission in reaching as many children as possible in their everyday environment and to teach and inspire them to eat healthy and exercise daily.



