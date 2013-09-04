NourTek Solutions Announces Latest Mobile App Development Service in Dallas

Irving, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- NourTek Solutions, a leading App Developer in Dallas known for using cutting edge technology to develop innovative mobile applications, announces the latest Mobile App Development service in Dallas. This includes creating apps that are compatible with all platforms whether desktops or mobile phones including the development of mobile optimized websites. The company is dedicated to ensuring enhanced business productivity to customers by using the best of web and mobile technologies.



The mobile enterprise applications offered by NourTek Solutions are designed to render the power of managing your professional life from anywhere in the world. Working with a team of highly qualified and skilled technology- geeks and engineers, the company has carved out a prominent niche for itself in the realm of Mobile App Development in Dallas. As a client centric enterprise, every solution is developed as per the specified requirements of the customers.



Consistent increases in the number of Smartphone users has necessitated development of websites that are both mobile and desktop friendly. NourTek Solutions with its team of ingenious designers is involved in developing websites that load quickly and run smoothly on both the platforms. In addition to this, Gaming Apps are also being developed by them as today these have emerged as a popular medium of advertisement, brand recognition and promotion.



Nourtek Solutions being a premier iPhone Developer of Dallas County is fully familiar that iPhone development as the new wave in communication technology is here to stay. Therefore, the company has acquired the expertise in developing iOS applications that are in conformity with the strict Apple parameters for app store.



Customers can visit the official website of this leading Dallas Web Developer for more information about their services and solutions.



About NourTek Solutions, Inc.

NourTek Solutions, Inc. is a privately held company incorporated in 2005 with its corporate offices located in Irving, Texas and satellite offices located in Houston, Texas and Bloomingdale Illinois. NourTek prides itself on being an expert in Custom Software Development, Data Management, Third Party Integrations and Mobile Application Development. NourTek has also built and support applications for Property and Casualty Insurance, Certificate Tracking and Management and Wrap-up Management.



For more information, please visit: http://www.nourtek.com



Contact details

Sales- 1-877-668-7835 X1

Support-1-877-668-7835 X2