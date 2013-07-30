Nourtek Solutions Launches Responsive Website Design Service

Irving, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Nourtek Solutions, a leading web developer in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area, is proud to announce that they are launching a Responsive Website Design Service for their clients. Responsive Design is an addition to their mobile development portfolio that will allow them to develop a single site for customers that will automatically adjust to all devices.



This is accomplished using fluid design techniques and communication protocols that will detect the type of device a user is accessing the website on, and resize the images and text layout to fit the screen. This single website strategy consolidates link building strength while making content more accessible for mobile users.



Responsive web design is the latest addition to a line of stellar mobile development services offered by Nourtek Solutions. Their line of mobile services includes app development for productivity and gaming, mobile website design, and hybrid approaches to delivering web content to the plethora of devices on the market. In addition, to their mobile services Nourtek provides a variety of other development services as well as their own line of business automation products.



They develop web applications for business productivity and supply chain management and provide e-commerce solutions sure to enhance the functionality of any online store. The wide range of experience ensures that their talented developers can help business owners develop optimal digital strategies for their business, and provide the expertise necessary to execute them.



To learn more about Nourtek’s Responsive Website Design service or other development products call them at 1-877-NOURTEK (668-7835) or visit their website at http://www.nourtek.com