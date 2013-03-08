NourTek Solutions Offering Engaging Mobile Application Development in Dallas

Irving, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- NourTek Solutions, one of the most innovative IT consulting companies in Dallas, is now offering creative and groundbreaking mobile application development services.



With the world’s focus shifting towards easier to access portable platforms like smartphones and tablets, NourTek expands its client’s business via technology-rich platforms such as Android, iOS, Blackberry, Mango, etc. The company strives to create user-friendly gaming and enterprise apps to help clients make the most of this emerging market.



NourTek Solutions also leads the way in mobile application development by creating mobile optimized websites to help their clients dominate the mobile market. The Dallas web development company also develops web based applications that are easily accessible and are user-friendly on desktops as well as mobile devices.



NourTek adapts the state of the art business and software development methodologies to create world class apps, web based applications, and cutting edge websites which help their clients develop an outstanding web presence. The Dallas Website Design company, with its expert and talented developers, are dedicated to providing top of the line services to help businesses leverage technology to take their business to the next level.



In addition to mobile application development, NourTek Solutions also provides its clients several other IT consultation services including: Custom Software Development, Data Management, Third Party Integrations, and many others. The company also builds and supports applications for companies providing Property and Casualty Insurance, Certificate Tracking and Management and Wrap-up Management.



A spokesperson from the Dallas IT company confirms, “NourTek Solutions' mission is to help clients optimize their resources by providing business process automation and digital application services that are more than mere software. They are informed technologies that will improve the client’s business workflow.”



About NourTek

NourTek Solutions is a premier resource for technology services that are tailored to meet clients’ specific business requirements whether they are building new information systems, enhancing legacy systems, training their workforce on-line and in the classroom, or taking thousands of product orders over the Internet. They dedicatedly support the entire technology lifecycle, and aim to provide exceptional services to help clients get competitive edge.



For more information, visit http://www.nourtek.com/ or call for sales 1 877 NOURTEK (668 7835) X1 or for support - 1-877-668-7835 X2