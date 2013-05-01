NourTek Solutions Takes iPhone Development in Dallas to New Heights

Irving, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Half of all Americans use mobile devices and spend billions on mobile apps. According to a Google study 28% of all people who use mobile phones are iPhone users. The iPhone’s market share is growing fast along with the need for iPhone developers. NourTek Solutions is leading provider cost-effective mobile application development services in Dallas. Their experienced developer’s have carved a niche in the iPhone development space by creating innovative business apps to enhance client productivity. Nourtek’s specialized information architects and iPhone developers have unique skills needed to create ios applications that always meet Apple's rigorous standards.



A representative from the organization said “ NourTek Solutions is a company dedicated to developing top of the line applications whether they are desktop or mobile. Our information architects are skilled programmers with the experience needed to create a stellar application that will help you make a splash in mobile world. It’s this skill and passion that make us a leader in application development across platforms. The iPhone space is such an exciting platform for us to develop on, because it has such great potential for both business and entertainment growth.”



This organization is one of the best app developers in Dallas and with a reputation for wowing clients worldwide. This Dallas based website design company provides several other services including web design for mobile, windows mobile application, android application to name a few. This company also offers enterprise solutions and managed services.



About NourTek

NourTek Solutions is a premier resource for technology services that are tailored to meet clients’ specific business requirements whether they are building new information systems, enhancing legacy systems, training their workforce online and in the classroom, or taking thousands of product orders over the Internet. They dedicatedly support the entire technology life-cycle, and aim to provide exceptional services to help clients get competitive edge.



