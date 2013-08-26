Nova Deko Australia Now Offers a Select Range of Bathroom Vanities with FREE Shipping Offers

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Nova Deko Australia is a leading supplier of high-quality and elegantly designed bathroom, kitchen and home furnishings that help meet all home décor related needs of the modern consumers. They have thousands of unique products in a wide variety of styles that are often considered as avant-gardé items or trend-setters. Not only end-users but they ship their products to interior designers, architects and various building industry professionals who rely on Nova Deko to showcase their craftsmanship and the design excellence. Now, consumers can buy a select range of Bathroom Furniture from them and can save on costs by taking advantage of their free shipping offer.



The site maintains that their free shipping offer applies on premium products and which helps consumers to procure high-end bathroom fittings at affordable prices, to help give a modern and elegant look to their bathrooms. The company maintains that they have products with European designs and styles and which can offer a stylish and luxurious look to any home or a building. According to him, any design enthusiast is assured of finding Vanities and other fashionable home décor products on the website that can help fulfill their aesthetic senses. They deliver products at the doorstep of the customers, and now one can take advantage of their free shipping offers as well.



The Nova Deko Company provides new bathroom cabinets and vanities at cheap prices, besides the ongoing free shipping offer on their select product range. According to them, this way one can enjoy great price benefits with them compared to any retail outlet throughout Australia. They maintain an express delivery mechanism and one can receive top quality products at their doorsteps without any hassles. According to the spokesperson of Nova Deko Pty Ltd, the website has been created to provide interior designers, architects and other related professionals an access to a wide collection of top quality products. Anyone interested in checking their range of baths and vanities may visit their website http://www.novadeko.com.au/



About Nova Deko Pty Ltd

Nova Deko is an international manufacturer of high quality, proficiently designed modular homes, fixtures and furniture. The company helps consumers and design professionals build a beautiful, contemporary home and fill it with every amenity and comfort to cater for the most demanding modern lifestyles. All products are designed and built by skilled craftsmen to the most exacting standards, using sustainable materials and practices.



For Media Inquiries:

Contact Person: Mr. Sam

Telephone: 1300 71 90 60

Email: enquiries@novadeko.com.au

Website: http://www.novadeko.com.au/