Nova Sport Ltd Offers 3G Sports Grass Solutions with Excellent Ball Bounce and Roll

Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2023 -- Nova Sport Ltd, a leading provider of playground surfacing, offers 3G sports grass solutions with excellent ball bounce and roll. The surfacing is durable enough to withstand the wear and tear of sports activity, providing good traction and stability for athletes and promoting drainage and safety. They don't require regular maintenance such as watering, mowing, fertilising, or seeding, saving time, money, and resources. Their surface solutions are designed to withstand heavy use and extreme weather, making them great for high-traffic areas.



They manufacture the surfaces using top–quality materials ensuring the playing surfaces remain consistent throughout the season, helping reduce the risk of injuries. Their solutions have become critical for sports fields and outdoor recreational areas due to their durability, low maintenance requirements, and ability to provide a consistent playing surface. Their products are designed to provide a natural playing surface with excellent ball performance and player comfort. Playground owners and schools looking to install 3G sports grass solutions can check Nova Sport Ltd's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Our 3G grass has been a fantastic development in sports surfacing techniques and is becoming more popular due to its durable and resilient nature. We have installed various football pitches with 3G artificial grass sports surfacing. From schools, universities, local clubs, and sports centres to big league clubs, we have experience in all requirements. The fantastic drainage properties allow all surface water to dissipate and no ice to form the pitch."



Nova Sport Ltd is one of the UK's most sought-after suppliers of playground surfacing solutions. Their products are renowned for their durability and longevity, and their in-house team is highly respected for vast knowledge, experience, and service delivery that is second to none. The company has built a reputation for delivering solutions to the highest standards, never compromising quality.



About Nova Sport Ltd

Nova Sport Ltd is a British company specialising in the supply and installation of safety surfacing. They offer a wide range of surfacing products, from the ever-popular wet pour safety surfacing for playgrounds, multi-use game areas, surfacing, polymeric sports surfaces, artificial sports grass, play grass, and much more. Their safety surfaces meet the recommendations set by British Standards and have been widely specified by local authorities, county councils, schools, theme parks, leisure facilities, architects and hotels throughout the UK.

For more information, please visit: https://www.novasport.co.uk/



Social Media Profiles:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Novasportuk/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/novasportandplay/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NovasportLtd

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nova_sportuk/



Contact Details:



11 Enterprise Way

Jubilee Business Park

Derby DE21 4BB

Tel: 01332 292202

Email: info@novasport.co.uk