Nova Sport Ltd Offers Bonded Rubber Mulch Surfacing That Provides Attractive, Versatile and Maintenance Free Surfaces

Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2023 -- Nova Sport Ltd, a well-renowned installer of surfacing solutions, offers bonded rubber mulch surfacing that provides attractive, versatile and maintenance-free surfaces. The surface is used on playgrounds, parks, and other outdoor recreational areas. Highly durable and providing excellent shock absorption, the surfacing is ideal for use in areas where falls and impact injuries are a concern. The surfacing is made from recycled rubber materials that are shredded and bonded with a polyurethane binder. The surfaces are resistant to water and weather damage, making them suitable for various climates.



The low-maintenance surfaces significantly reduce the risk of serious injuries from falls, making it a popular choice for playgrounds and other recreational areas. The surfacing solution can withstand heavy use and foot traffic without deteriorating or losing its shock-absorbing properties. The surface requires little maintenance, which can save time and money in the long run. The surfacing is safe, durable, and environmentally friendly for playgrounds and other outdoor recreational areas. Schools and playground owners looking to install bonded rubber mulch surfacing can check Nova Sport Ltd's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Our rubber Mulch safety surfacing encapsulates recycled tyre rubber in a tough PU polymer coloured pigment. Once cured, the pigments and coating are both non-toxic and inert, which makes them perfect for areas with children. Mulch surfacing requires minimal groundwork preparation and can be installed directly onto grass or existing surfacing, which is suitable for restricted budgets. We have completed many tree surround projects with rubber mulch."



Nova Sport Ltd is one of the most sought-after suppliers of MUGA pitches. The company prides itself on delivering unrivalled service to its loyal customers at highly competitive prices. Their organisation has built a reputation for providing solutions to the highest standards without compromising quality. Their products are renowned for their durability and longevity, and their team is highly respected for vast knowledge, experience, and service delivery that is second to none.



About Nova Sport Ltd

Nova Sport Ltd is a British company specialising in the supply and installation of safety surfacing. They offer a wide range of surfacing products, from the ever-popular wet pour safety surfacing for playgrounds, multi-use game areas sports surfacing, polymeric sports surfaces, artificial sports grass, play grass and much more. Their safety surfaces meet the recommendations set by British Standards and have been widely specified by local authorities, county councils, schools, theme parks, leisure facilities, architects and hotels throughout the UK.



For more information, please visit: https://www.novasport.co.uk/



