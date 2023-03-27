Nova Sport Ltd Offers Multi Use Games Area Surfacing Solutions for Schools and Recreational Spaces

Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2023 -- Nova Sport Ltd, a popular surfacing products provider, offers multi-use games area surfacing solutions for schools, councils, leisure centres and other recreational spaces. Their surfaces are durable, low maintenance, weather-resistant, and provide a consistent playing surface for a variety of sports. The surfacing is used for various activities, including basketball, football, tennis, and other sports. The hard-wearing, non-slip surfaces are ideal for multi-sport use and can be laid quickly and easily. A cost-effective option, the surfacing products are low maintenance and provide good shock absorption to reduce the risk of injuries.



The surfaces are slip-resistant and provide good ball bounce for sports like tennis and basketball. The surfacing solutions are relatively low-cost and low-maintenance, making them an attractive option for schools and local councils. Their products are designed to provide a safe, durable, and multi-functional space for various sports and activities. The company offers inlaid line markings with either rubber/sand infill or sand dressed for added ball bounce. Schools and recreational spaces looking to install multi-use game area surfacing solutions can check out Nova Sport Ltd's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Nova has worked with hundreds of MUGAs across the UK and is an expert in providing surfacing for your sports court. We have worked on new build projects to transform an existing games area with new surfacing. They are a cost-effective solution as multiple sports can be played on one pitch, and when installed with a synthetic surface, the pitch can be used all year round in any weather conditions."



Nova Sport Ltd is one of the UK's most well-renowned suppliers of playground surfacing solutions. Their products are renowned for their durability and longevity, and their in-house team is highly respected for vast knowledge, experience, and service delivery that is second to none. The company has built a reputation for delivering solutions to the highest standards, never compromising quality.



About Nova Sport Ltd

Nova Sport Ltd is a British company specialising in the supply and installation of safety surfacing. They offer a wide range of surfacing products, from the ever-popular wet pour safety surfacing for playgrounds, multi-use game areas, surfacing, polymeric sports surfaces, artificial sports grass, play grass, and much more. Their safety surfaces meet the recommendations set by British Standards and have been widely specified by local authorities, county councils, schools, theme parks, leisure facilities, architects and hotels throughout the UK.



