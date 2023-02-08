Nova Sport Ltd Offers Polymeric Sports Surfacing Solutions to Help Maximise Available Space for Sports

Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2023 -- Nova Sport Ltd, a leading provider of playground surfacing, offers polymeric sports surfacing solutions to help maximise available space for sports. Durable and resilient, their surfaces are designed to provide a softer surface than concrete, which helps to reduce shock and impact on the body. Their solutions are designed to provide increased safety for athletes, making them a popular choice for outdoor sports courts and surfaces. The surface provides a smooth, glossy finish that is designed to reduce slips and falls while providing a high level of durability.



Their acrylic sports surfaces are used on basketball and tennis courts, as well as other outdoor sports surfaces. Their surface solutions are highly resistant to wear and damage, while also easy to clean and maintain. The polymeric surfaces provide excellent traction and are a cost-effective solution for many sports fields and courts. The surfaces are the perfect solution for sports courts and fields that require an aesthetically pleasing, non-slip surface. Playground owners looking to install polymeric sports surfacing solutions can check out Nova Sport Ltd's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Our Polymeric Sports Surfacing is an ideal solution for facilities that want to maximise available space to cover a wide range of outdoor sports and requires minimal maintenance in the long term. The polymeric sports surfacing is composed of rubber granules bound with polyurethane, which can be left untreated for maximum economy. Crucially, they comply with the 'Sport England Type 4 Polymeric Surface' or 'Type 4 MUGA' standard, giving you total peace of mind when installing your sports surfacing."



Nova Sport Ltd is one of the most sought-after suppliers of playground surfacing solutions in the UK. Their products are renowned for their durability and longevity, and their in-house team is highly respected for vast knowledge, experience, and service delivery that is second to none. The company has built a reputation for delivering solutions to the highest of standards, never compromising on quality.



About Nova Sport Ltd

Nova Sport Ltd is a British company specialising in the supply and installation of safety surfacing. They offer a wide range of surfacing products, from the ever-popular wet pour safety surfacing for playgrounds, multi-use game areas sports surfacing, polymeric sports surfaces, artificial sports grass, play grass and much more. Their safety surfaces meet the recommendations set by British Standards and have been widely specified by local authorities, county councils, schools, theme parks, leisure facilities, architects and hotels throughout the UK.



For more information, please visit: https://www.novasport.co.uk/



Contact Details:



11 Enterprise Way

Jubilee Business Park

Derby DE21 4BB

Tel: 01332 292202

Email: info@novasport.co.uk