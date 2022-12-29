Nova Sport Ltd Supplies and Installs Surfacing Products to Help Playgrounds Maximise Space and Minimise Cost

Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/29/2022 -- Nova Sport Ltd, a popular surfacing product provider, supplies and installs surfacing products to help playgrounds maximise space and minimise cost. They offer seamless, porous, low-maintenance bound surfaces that are perfect for pedestrian pathways, cycle tracks, golf courses, patios, courtyards, and tree pits. The surfaces are suitable for various school sports like volleyball, handball, basketball, or tennis, recreational sports facilities, and multi-use game areas. The highly resilient and durable sports surface solutions improve shock-absorbing qualities and play characteristics of the area.



Their surfaces reduce the risk of injury to children while they play and engage them with bright surfaces and multi-coloured patterns. They have worked with several schools and playgrounds in the UK, providing a safe and secure working environment and would be happy to show previous school projects that they have completed. With a versatile range of durable products, they provide cost-effective, non-slip, low-maintenance solutions for your play areas. Playground owners and schools looking to install surfacing solutions can visit Nova Sport Ltd's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "We specialise in installing polymeric pitch surrounds, athletics running tracks, sports line markings and Multi Use Games Areas (MUGAs) surfacing. Breathe new life into tired surfacing. We clean and repair wet pour surfacing, filling in any patches, reducing shrinkage and respraying and relining. You can prolong the life of your safety surface with our expert maintenance packages. Create a bright, colourful and all-weather playground with our wet pour safety surfacing."



Nova Sport Ltd is one of the UK's most sought-after suppliers of MUGA pitches. The company prides itself on delivering unrivalled service to its loyal customers at highly competitive prices. Their organisation has built a reputation for providing solutions to the highest standards without compromising quality. Their products are renowned for their durability and longevity, and their team is highly respected for vast knowledge, experience, and service delivery that is second to none.



About Nova Sport Ltd

Nova Sport Ltd is a British company specialising in the supply and installation of safety surfacing. They offer a wide range of surfacing products, from the ever-popular wet pour safety surfacing for playgrounds, multi-use game areas sports surfacing, polymeric sports surfaces, artificial sports grass, play grass and much more. Their safety surfaces meet the recommendations set by British Standards and have been widely specified by local authorities, county councils, schools, theme parks, leisure facilities, architects and hotels throughout the UK.



