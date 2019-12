Novak Djokovic Looking for Another Sony Open Win

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- 2013 is starting out great for No. 1 tennis star Novak Djokovic. Djokovic retained the crown at the Australian Open in January. Tennis fans will be in for a treat when Crandon Park becomes the center of the tennis universe on March 18th when the Sony Open Tennis tournament kicks off.



Djokovic will be looking for back to back titles, which shouldn’t be a problem for the top rated player from Serbia. Tennis fans won’t want to miss this monumental event. The Sony Open tennis tournament brings in fans from all over the world.



Tickets for the event can be hard to come by as well. Ticket retailer Tickets of America provides great deals on tickets for the whole family, as well as offers a promo code “tennis13, to save 5% at checkout. The Sony Tennis Open is the place to be seen, that is for sure.



The Sony Open tennis tournament is the 12-day "Winter Wimbledon" or "Miami Masters" Sony Open boasts the participation of the world's top men's and women's tennis players. The Sony Tennis Open will take place March 8-31, 2013 in Key Biscayne at Crandon Park, which is near Miami, Florida.



Since its birth in 1985, the top tennis players from around the world have played and won the Sony Open. Names like Federer, Aggasi, Lendel and Djokovic have held up the trophy on the men’s side, while the Williams sisters, Steffi Graf, and Martina Hingis are a small sample of the women’s champions. This year the world’s top tennis players will come to Miami to compete in the Sony Open. When buying Sony Open Tickets choose Tickets of America.



Tickets of America is the best place to go when looking for tickets to sporting and entertainment events such as Miami Heat Tickets, Justin Bieber, broadway shows, NASCAR and more! Tickets of America is located in Miami, so they are a huge supporter of the Miami Heat and other local teams and events.



About Tickets of America

Tickets of America is based in Miami Florida. They have been in business for ten years providing customers with the best selection of tickets for the hottest events in the Miami area at excellent prices. They are big supporters of their home teams, especially the Miami Heat. They also support the annual Sony Open Tennis event, which takes place in Key Biscayne at Crandon Park March 8 - 31, 2013



Media Contact:

Adam Lawrence

Director of Marketing / Media / PR / Online

786-266-9555