Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Novartis AG (NOVN) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2014 Update market report to its offering

Summary



Novartis AG (Novartis) is a healthcare solutions company. It undertakes the discovery, development and commercialization of a wide range of novel and generic products across various therapeutic areas in the human and animal health market. The company's product portfolio includes innovative medicines, preventive vaccines and diagnostic tools, generic pharmaceuticals and consumer health products for the treatment of conditions related to oncology, neurosciences, ophthalmology, respiratory diseases, immunology and infections. The company sells its products in various countries, which are classified by the company into four reportable regions, namely, the US, Americas (except the US), Europe and Rest of the World. Novartis is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland._x000D_

_x000D_

The company focuses on strengthening its research and development activities through the launch of new products, expanding its product portfolio. This is evident from the recent approval of Xolair, by the US FDA for the treatment of for chronic idiopathic urticaria and by European Commission as first and only licensed therapy for chronic spontaneous urticaria patients unresponsive to antihistamines. The company also concentrates on inorganic growth such as the acquisition of CoStim Pharmaceuticals Inc., a privately held biotechnology company.



This report is a source for data, analysis, and actionable intelligence on the companys portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides key information about the company, its major products and brands.



The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Scope:



- The report reviews detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments

- The report analyzes all pipeline products in development for the company Novartis AG

- The report provides pipeline analysis on all pipeline products of the company (by equipment type, by indication, by development stage, and by trial status)

- The report covers detailed information on each pipeline product with information on pipeline territory, stage of development, device class, regulatory path, indication(s), application(s) and estimated launch date

- The report provides detailed description of products in development, technical specification and functions

- The report also covers ongoing clinical trials (wherever applicable) with information on trial name, trial objective, sponsor, trial design , trial status and phase, estimated start and end date.



Reasons to Buy:



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape

- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies by understanding the competitor portfolio

- To formulate effective Research & Development strategies

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return

- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying key players of the most promising pipeline

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

- Develop competition strategies by identifying the status and likely launch of the competitors pipeline products through review of the clinical trials, stage and of development, etc

- Identify, understand and capitalize the next high-value products that your competitor would add in its portfolio



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156188/novartis-ag-novn-product-pipeline-analysis-2014-update.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###