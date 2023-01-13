Novasport Builds Prince Edward Primary School MUGA Pitch

Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2023 -- Novasports has built a Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) pitch for the Prince Edward Primary School in Sheffield. The design is intended to provide a versatile fitness area for the children so that there is a safe space for everyone to play, as well as somewhere effective and well designed to host PE lessons for the school. The MUGA pitch is situated on a large piece of land owned by the school, that was ideal for fitness and active equipment but currently unused. After a site visit, risk assessment and a health and safety report was conducted, Novasport was able to create a MUGA pitch solution that was ideally designed to suit the school's needs. This MUGA pitch was the first choice for Prince Edward Primary school, installed with a polymeric surface and a variety of line markings for different games to really make the most of the large space.



As always with a project that involves a school, the site build was scheduled so as to create minimal disruption for the pupils. As the polymeric surface could not be laid during the winter months, the project was extended into spring and Novasport was able to complete this, weather permitting. Today, the school has a 19 x 32 x 3m MUGA pitch with multiple game markings, as well heavy duty rebound fencing at the goal ends and league fencing on the side panels. There are also two goals and two basketball hoops to accompany the games markings on the MUGA. The MUGA pitch was finished on budget and has created an engaging new space where the Prince Edward Primary children can play and grow.



Novasport specialises in sports surfaces that allow organisations like Prince Edward Primary School in Sheffield to optimise the space available for the use of students. There are so many ways to maximise available space and minimise the cost and the team at Novasport is ideally placed to help achieve this. With a wealth of experience in installing polymeric pitch surrounds, athletics running tracks, sports line markings and MUGAs surfacing, Novasport can bring activity objectives to life thanks to the range of expertise at the company. The business has been delivering safer sport and play surfaces since 1987 and has worked with a broad range of schools, as well as other organisations such as hospitals, football clubs and parish councils all over the UK. The MUGA at Prince Edward Primary school is a prime example of everything that the team can do.



As well as installing industry-leading synthetic surfacing, Novasport also delivers a range of other services. This includes providing maintenance for sport and play surfaces, cleaning and repairing wet pour surfacing, repspraying, relining and helping to prolong the life of the surface. The team is also able to offer plenty of expert help and advice when it comes to safety surfacing, from how to maintain or look after a brand new MUGA to what can be done to help refresh a tired pitch.



About Nova Sport

Nova Sport Ltd is a British company which specialises in the supply and installation of safety surfacing. We offer a wide range of surfacing products from the ever popular wet pour safety surfacing for playgrounds, multi-use game areas sports surfacing, polymeric sports surfaces, artificial sports grass, play grass and much more. Find out about what your customers say on our case studies https://www.novasport.co.uk/news/



Company Quote



Group Marketing Manager, Paolo Morena, comments, "As a member of the API (Association of Play Industries) and SAPCA (The Sports and Play Construction Association), our clients are assured of the quality of both our surfaces and service.



Whatever your sports or play surfacing needs Nova Sport Ltd has the answer."



To find out more information about MUGA pitch visit https://www.novasport.co.uk/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Nova Sport at https://www.novasport.co.uk/contact-us/



For more information about Nova Sport services, please go to https://www.novasport.co.uk/



Nova Sport Ltd specialises in the supply and installation of safety surfacing. As a member of the API (Association of Play Industries) and SAPCA (The Sports and Play Construction Association), our clients are assured of the quality of both our surfaces and service.