Novavax Nears Rollout Following EMA Pharmaceutical Approval

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2022 -- Back in December last year, Novavax secured another major step forward in terms of expanding the reach of its COVID-19 vaccine. The Novavax shot Nuxavoid was given a recommendation for conditional marketing authorisation in the European Union by the European Medicines Agency, which came just a few days after it had received emergency use listing from the WHO. Before this point, the vaccine had already received world-first authorisation in Indonesia. Now that the recommendation has been received, the conditional marketing authorisation is expected imminently - when it arrives, Nuxavoid will be the first protein-based COVID vaccine that is available in Europe. Novavax vaccines should be available in the EU during the first quarter of 2022. This is the result of an advance purchase agreement between Novavax and the European Commission for up to 200 million doses of the vaccine. Phase 3 trials revealed that the vaccine was able to reduce the risk of moderate-to-severe COVID by 100%.



Thanks to the vast surge in market development due to the race to develop COVID vaccines, pharma recruiters have had a busy time over the past 12 - 24 months. EPM Scientific has been among those supporting innovative organisations keen to find the breakthroughs that would go on to change the progress of the pandemic. The firm is a leading specialist in hiring for life sciences and, in addition to significant expertise as pharma recruiters, the team also has experience in hiring for a broad range of other fields, from R&D to clinical development, commercial, medical affairs, medical communications and clinical operations. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, the firm is well placed to help organisations recruit for resilience and growth. Connections with a broad spectrum of enterprises, from agile start-ups to international brands, means the team at EPM Scientific are pharma recruiters able to help ambitious candidates take a career-defining next step.



Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, EPM Scientific can provide hiring options for all scenarios. The team are used to being pharma recruiters working with a cross-border approach. This is built on the foundation of extensive reach in Germany, covering major hubs including Berlin and Munich, as well as Frankfurt, Hamburg and Cologne. The team here is also part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce and, in addition, the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Key to the firm's exceptional service is the quality of the internal team. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are a range of roles available via EPM Scientific today, including QC Microbiology Team Lead, Head of Quality Assurance, Sales Manager and Operational Excellence Expert [Logistics Operations].



The team at EPM Scientific said, "At the heart of every organisation is its people, and in Life Sciences it's no different. We predict in 2022 the demand for talent will not slow down, with particular interest in talent that can take your drug, device or therapeutic application through from conception in Research & Development all the way to Clinical. Sales & Marketing is also another area of growth for us in 2022.



The world has never looked so keenly into Pharma and Life Sciences. As the vaccines have been, and continue to be, rolled out worldwide, talent shortages have also never been more prominent. There are plenty of opportunities for strong talent to making moves across new studies and add another life-changing project to their CV."



About EPM Scientific DE

EPM Scientific DE partners with organisations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations