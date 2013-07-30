Nove Sushi Miami (Formerly Nove Kitchen & Bar) Is Now Offering Sushi Deliveries in Brickell & Midtown Miami

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Nove Sushi Miami, a renowned and established Miami sushi restaurant, is now offering sushi deliveries to businesses and residents in Brickell and Midtown Miami. This is by far good news for sushi lovers in Midtown Miami and Brickell, as they can now enjoy sumptuous, world-class and savory sushi dishes from Nove Restaurant is without having to head down to Miami’s downtown area. In addition to sushi, Nove also delivers a wide variety of palatable Asian inspired dishes, including coconut shrimp, beef carpaccio, teriyaki chicken, roast duck and a whole lot more. For vegetarians and weight conscious customers, Nove offer a wide variety of refreshing and cool salads like the crunchy crab salad, kimchee, side salad, seaweed salad, and the classic Caesar salad. To avail their deliveries, call 305-577-8200 or NoveSushiMiami.com



Known for its delectable sushi treats, Nove is a modern Miami Japanese Restaurant that has been one of the highly rated restaurants in the area. As a matter of fact, due its high ratings in the food industry, a ton of celebrities as well as famous personalities have visited this renowned Japanese restaurant in order to savor its famous, unique and delightful Japanese treats and meals. The famous personalities that have visited this top-notch restaurant include Wyclef Jean, Ronny Turiaf, Rebecca Jones, Chris Duffy, Amerika Jimenez, and Carlos Vives. To know more about the celebrities that came to Nove Kitchen to eat, check out http://www.novesushimiami.com/photos/gallery-famous-people/.



As one of the premier and leading restaurants in Miami, Nove Kitchen & Bar never fails to deliver top-notch and efficient to their guests and customers. Not only are their staff competent and well-trained, but they are very friendly and accommodating as well. On top of it all, the Nove Kitchen & Bar features a very relaxing ambiance that can only be rivaled by a few restaurants in Miami. With their fast service and cozy ambiance, rest assured that you will get an unforgettable dining experience at Nove Sushi Miami.



Besides serving quality and delectable Japanese meals, Nove also offers aspiring Japanese chefs with some tips and pointers regarding their most common and popular Japanese dishes, such as the original California roll and Tempura ice cream. With the help of their online videos, you can now learn a few recipes and techniques in making traditional Japanese treats. Furthermore, these videos display the skills and knowledge of their chef in Japanese cuisine. John Miller, a chef in Miami Downtown area, said “As a chef, I was blown away with the skills of their chef. Not only is he knowledgeable in his field, but he also has some mad skills in cutting and cutting. “For those who are interested in watching these videos, navigate to http://www.novesushimiami.com/videos/.



Nove Restaurant is the only chic and high class eatery to open late in or around Downtown Miami, FL. For the most part, places offering Sushi in Downtown Miami close around 11:00 pm. Nove Kitchen & Bar, on the contrary, opens until 3.00am



Contact Details

Nove Sushi Miami

1750 N Bayshore Dr. Miami, FL 33132

Reservations: 305.577.8200