Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Novel Therapies in Oncology - Protein Kinase Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies and Vaccines Therapeutic Classes Dominate Late-Stage Pipeline" which provides insights into the global oncology pipeline. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts. The report provides an in-depth pipeline analysis of the breast cancer, ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, prostate cancer, cervical cancer, colorectal cancer and head and neck cancer segments. The report examines promising pipeline molecules and provides the expected market revenues from the year of launch. The report also includes analysis of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and licensing agreements that have taken place in the global oncology market.
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
GBI Research also analyzed the promising pipeline molecules that are expected to be launched during the forecast period (2012-2018). The molecules are Avastin, T-DM1, Afinitor, Iniparib, Afatinib, V503, Tykerb and Thera CIM. The launch of promising molecules is projected to add $2,979m in revenues by 2018. The novel molecules are expected to increase progression free survival, providing a better treatment option to cancer patients. The molecules are expected to address the safety and unmet needs. GBI Research analyzed 63 M&A deals, 95 licensing deals and 67 R&D collaboration agreements that took place during 2007-2011 and found that competitive activity is increasing in the oncology therapeutics market.
