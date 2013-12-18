Novelty Cufflinks Retailer CufflinksPalace.com Announces Its Grand Opening

Winnipeg, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Cufflinks Palace, an online seller of novelty, classic, and initialed cufflinks, recently announced the launch of its website, CufflinksPalace.com.



The company was started by a group of people who were passionate about fashion. The founders were especially interested in cufflinks, but were not satisfied with the selection of classic cufflink designs available in local stores. They made the decision to create an online cufflink store that offers a wide selection of novelty cufflinks, and Cufflinks Palace was born.



Today, Cufflinks Palace offers one of the most diverse cufflink collections on the Internet. The company’s item categories include novelty, initialed, classic, zodiac, holiday, and themed designs. Cufflinks Palace regularly updates its line of products, and above all, each pair of cufflinks is available at an affordable price.



“Cufflinks can provide a sophisticated style and add a glamorous effect to an outfit,” noted an article on the cufflink shop’s website, stating that the accessories definitely play an important role in making a gentleman look dressier.



“First impressions are usually made based on looks for the initial instance, and cufflinks are an excellent way to maintain a fantastic look anywhere you go. They can always give a dashing look to any outfit if chosen properly, especially if they are not too flashy.”



Cufflinks Palace guarantees 100-percent satisfaction with every purchase. The company also accepts payments through Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and PayPal. Gift cards are readily available, as well.



Individuals interested in learning more about Cufflinks Palace and its products can visit www.cufflinkspalace.com for more information. Customers can also subscribe to Cufflinks Palace’s Facebook and Twitter profiles for frequent updates from the company.



About Cufflinks Palace

Since it first opened for business in February 2013, Cufflinks Palace has specialized in providing its customers with a wide variety of novelty cufflinks. The company also stocks classic cufflinks because there is still a demand for them. Cufflink Palace’s superhero cufflinks and car cufflinks collection are the company’s best selling items. At this time, Cufflink Palace’s administrative office is located in Canada and its distribution centers are all located in Asia. This business model allows the company to keep the prices low so that it can ship directly to its clients worldwide from Asia. For more information, please visit http://cufflinkspalace.com