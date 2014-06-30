Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Location is a major consideration for anyone seeking a location to start a business. It is primarily on this factor that Novelty Techpoint, a contemporary freehold light industrial centre comes up tops.



Located at 22A Lim Teck Boo Road, former Henley Industrial Building, Singapore District 19, this freehold light industrial centre has capability of becoming a potential hub for your business. One can easily travel to and from this location using major roadways and expressways, some of which include the Lim Teck Boo Road, Bartley Road East, and Upper PayaLebar Road. To say that this location is conveniently accessible, is no empty claim.



Novelty Techpoint is barely a few metres away from Prime Supermarket, or that it is centrally located at a minimum distance from both the Bartley MRT station and Tai Seng MRT station. Considering these two facts themselves lead to the conclusion that this freehold light industrial centre is easy to reach and also stone’s throw away from a major supermarket where one’s consumption needs can be fulfilled.



This contemporary freehold light industrial centre is also quite close to multiple eateries and restaurants. So one need not travel too far or draw out extended plans if one wishes to hold casual business luncheons or close deals over a cup of coffee.



By visiting the official website and registering, one can avail multiple advantages. The major advantage of taking this step is that it makes one eligible for priority unit choice and selection. This is truly an added advantage considering the fact that the location of one’s particular business unit is as important as the location of the light industrial centre itself.



Additionally, registering early will also make one eligible to avail early bird discounts and also get a clear and transparent idea of the direct developer price, if on so wishes. Novelty Techpoint’s endeavour has always been to extent a unifying hand for development and opportunity. It is for this reason that Singaporeans, permanent residents and foreigners, are all welcome.



The team is therefore proud to launch this new industrial office. A showflat has already been furnished and ready. The company offers an open invitation to all to visit the location and view the showflat to perceive the merits of the property first hand.



About Novelty Techpoint

Novelty Techpoint is a prime choice, if one is looking for a freehold light industrial centre. It is centrally located, easily accessible and at close proximity to supermarkets, restaurants, eateries, parks, expressways and MRT stations.



Media Contact

Email: huttonsteam@gmail.com

Telephone: +65 86860909

http://www.noveltytechpoint.sg/