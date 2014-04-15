Novo Nordisk Dominating Injectable Market

Noida, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- The injectable drug market across UK is growing owing to the technological up gradation and robust investment, which in a way offer immense opportunity for injectables to emerge in market. Moreover, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases including diabetes is also driving the injectable business. The diverse product portfolios offered by key market players even boost the growth of injectables. Meanwhile, a lot of innovation in drug delivery system has been done across the country so as to expand opportunities in injectable segment.



Various key players have been devising strategies to seek growth in the injectable business. The market is occupied by leading players as well as numerous small and domestic players. In 2010, Novo Nordisk was the key player in Injectable market occupying approximately 39% of the market share. The scenario remained same during 2012 and the company has maintained its share as such. However, to increase the foothold in injectable market, several players have been replaced by others with respect to more innovative and efficient injectables.



The report, “UK Injectables Market Outlook to 2017”, is spread across 40 pages provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of injectable drugs sold in UK. On account of our analysis of the past and present prevalence statistics for major indications and private sector developments, forecast for injectable market have been drawn. Our research clearly depicts the historic, current, and expected revenue trend analysis across the country, size of injectable market in the country and of course, the key drivers and restraints encompassing the Injectable drug market. Government initiatives to boost injectable drug business have also been studied. In order to understand the competition, we have profiled key players covering their business overview and product portfolios. Strategies adopted by key market players are also included in the report to give a pragmatic market insight to the investors and stakeholders.



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