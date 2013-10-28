Now Add Sparkling Colors and Fun to Your Baby Girl's First Halloween with Variety of Baby Hats

Pompano Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Melondipity now offers its unique collection of baby hats as well as toddler hats for those children who dress up for trick or treating on Halloween. At Melondipity, through their efforts and dedication, staff members work hard to help parents find cool baby headbands or baby hats for this deliciously scary season. These hats will bring out the adorable goblin side of your already precious toddler.



Melondipity proudly offers their new ‘Halloween Baby Girls Hat’ to indulge their customers in the Halloween spirit with orange and black accessories. This hat from Melondipity will easily coordinate with many different Halloween costumes. This baby and toddler girl hat will keep the toddler toasty warm while sporting traditional Halloween colors.The hat is 100% orange cotton with an oversized sparkly black glitter rose, with an orange gem in the center.



Keeping the festive occasion in mind, the company also offers a brand new Doll Baby Hat in Brunette, which is a hand-crocheted, 100% cotton Doll Baby Hat. This hat will have your little one looking like an adorable Cabbage Patch Kid doll. Offered in two different colors, this hand crocheted hat will reveals the funny side of the wearer while also acting as a baby sun hat to protect the toddler from the harshness of the sun.



Melondipity is known for providing the best baby sun hats and various other babies’ hats at affordable prices. They are also known for their easy customer service, and are open to accepting feedback and reviews from their loyal clients all over the world.



About Melondipity

Since its beginning in 2009, Melondipity, a division of United Commerce Group, Inc., has become a nationally recognized name with loyal customers in all 50 states and several countries throughout the world. The company prides itself on hand-selecting all their baby hats and other products and making each customer feel as special as the unique headwear they purchase. At Melondipity, their number-one goal has always been to provide a great experience for customers through the products they offer, their user-friendly and beautiful website and with overall customer care.



To know more, please visit: http://www.melondipity.com.