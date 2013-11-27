Now Avail a Free 1 Year Extended Warranty on OS-4000 Deluxe Massage Chair at MassageChairs.com

Mount Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- MassageChairs.com, the premium online massage chairs and accessories store, has now announced a free 1 Year Extended Warranty on OS-4000 Deluxe Massage Chair by Osaki. The product was originally available with a Standard 3 Year Warranty.



The extended warranty is not the only feature offered with the OS-400; but Massage Chairs also included the various color options for customers to choose from. The online store, without charging any extra penny, provides the Osaki OS-400 Deluxe Massage Chair in Black & Beige, Cream & Beige, Charcoal & Beige, and Brown & Black.



MassageChairs.com further ensures to offer the most fantastic deals on the product. The classical looking and comfortable chair is available for only $2,895, way much less than its retail price which is $3,999.



Speaking about the features of the chair, a spokesperson for MassageChairs.com states, “The OS-4000 has all the features of its predecessor OS-3000; with additional amenities such as plus air arm massage, hip air massage, seat vibration massage, neck and shoulder air massage as well as heat therapy for your back. This zero-gravity designed OS-4000 is one of the finest chairs on Osaki Massage Chair line.”



A complete and detailed feature of Osaki OS-4000 Deluxe Massage Chair can be reviewed at the following link: http://goo.gl/Qnj73E.



Customers can purchase this massage chair simply by logging at MassageChairs.com. The store ensures a safe and secure transaction process. The product is currently in stock and is ready to be delivered within 3-5 business days.



About MassageChairs.com

MassageChairs.com, owned by United Commerce Group offers an unbeatable selection of premier massage chairs and massage accessories. One can choose from the most technologically advanced, comfortable and stylish massage chairs that are the result of years of research and development. Now, one can get the same benefits of a therapeutic massage in the comfort of their own home. Their expertise extends beyond massage chairs to other massage products. Nobody on the web offers a better selection of hand massagers, foot massagers, portable massage chairs, portable massage tables, seat massagers, and even entertainment chairs.



To know more about them, please visit: http://www.massagechairs.com