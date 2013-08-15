Now Avail Discount on Quality Rug Cleaning in PA at Zakian Rugs

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Zakian Rugs, a well-known rug cleaner now provides high-quality and reliable rug cleaning in PA with a twenty percent discount upon cleaning minimum two rugs. This company aims at providing professional and affordable rug cleaning services to the clients. Their services are easily available in Abington, Bala Cynwyd and other parts of PA.



They allow clients to have a free estimate of complete cleaning job and help clients budget down the entire job. They are the most professional and ethical rug cleaners in Philadelphia who ensure clients’ satisfaction through each of their services. They provide the most affordable prices for their rug cleaning in NJ, Blue Bell and other parts of PA.



Customers can get the best repair or restoration, the Oriental rug may need at Zakian Rugs. In fact, their repair service is the best rug repair in Elkins Park PA. Their expert craftsmen restore a fine Oriental rug to its original beauty, by reweaving the damaged section of carpet with wool yarn of a matching color. They can repair all types of rugs damage one can see, whether a moth hole or a burn.



A customer while describing the Oriental Rug Cleaning in Elkins Park stated, “I just had a rug cleaned with these folks, and I'm delighted with the results. The service was totally professional, and my phone calls regarding pickup, order status and delivery were always answered promptly, courteously and with accurate information. The rug has never looked better. I highly recommend this business."



About Zakian Rugs

Zakian Rugs are a family-owned business that has been selling and servicing Oriental rugs and area rugs in the Greater Philadelphia and NJ area since 1923. Their friendly staff arrange a convenient time for their drivers to come to home and pick-up rugs. And with orders of at least $75, there is never a charge for pick-up or delivery. They use only the finest and safest cleaning methods to restore the beauty of the valuable rugs. Their specially trained people and talented craftsmen will care for your rug as if it were their own.



For further information, please visit: http://www.zakianrugs.com



Contact Address:

4930 W. Parkside Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19131215-877-9000