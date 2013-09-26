Now Avail Quality Chimney Cleaning in Portland with Chimcare

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Chimcare LLC, a renowned full service chimney and air-duct cleaning company now brings some of the quality solutions for chimney cleaning, Portland. The company specializes in Cleaning Chimney by providing dependable and quality service that clients can trust.



Whether its sweeping or chimney repair in Portland, go nowhere and just call Chimcare, while elaborating further, a representative stated, “Chimcare, LLC offers exceptional masonry repair work for the greater Portland, Beaverton, Gresham, Salem, West Linn and surrounding rural areas of Oregon. Our masons are skilled at doing Chimney Rebuilding, Tuck Pointing, Crown Repair and Water Proofing.”



As per Chimcare, “It is recommended that your chimney be cleaned frequently. The National Fire Protection Association recommends cleaning and inspection of chimneys at least once a year, more if you use your fireplace regularly.” In fact, even if the fireplace is not used frequently, the chimney should still be cleaned and inspected as animals may build nests in the flue.



This company being expert specializes in cleaning fireplaces, free standing wood stoves, pellet stoves, oil furnaces and wood stove inserts and can also easily cater the cleaning of commercial pizza wood ovens and coffee roasters.



They provide the best chimney cleaning in Portland and other surrounding areas including Vancouver, Beaverton, Hillsboro, Sherwood, Silverton, Lake Oswego, Gresham, Clackamas, Happy Valley, Estacada, Molalla, Canby, Aurora, Dundee, Newberg, McMinnville, Wilsonville and Salem areas. In fact it's not only the Chimney cleaning & Repair, Chimcare, LLC also specializes in Masonry Repair, Air Duct Cleaning and Dryer Vent Cleaning.



About Chimcare

Chimcare LLC is a full service chimney and air-duct cleaning company established in 1989 by Richard Peralta in the city of Canby, Oregon. Chimcare LLC strives to be the leader in the chimney and air-duct cleaning industry. They are committed to provide customers with the highest quality service at affordable pricing and are known throughout the Northwest for their professionalism and dedication to customer satisfaction.



For more information, please visit http://www.chimcarellc.com



Contact Detail:-

Chimcare, LLC

1980 Willamette Falls Drive #313

West Linn, OR 97068

Work503-655-2446

Email: info@chimcarellc.com or chimcare@hotmail.com