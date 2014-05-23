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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition Market by Type (Amino Acids & Proteins, Minerals, Vitamins, Fibers & Carbohydrates & Organic Acids), by Livestock (Ruminant, Poultry, Aqua, Swine & Equine) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2019
The market for feed acids and nutrients is projected to reach $14.1 Billion by 2019. The estimation is owed to the regular research and developments in the industry with a wide application of the acids and nutrition in the animal feed. Realizing the importance of providing the nutritional feed to animals and their proper growth, the industry is optimistic about the future. The industry has recently diversified its portfolio and has diverted its focus towards small segments such as horse and aqua.
The growing feed industry itself plays the driving force for the market to grow and different applications have the specific requirement, which suits their physical needs. Each type has a different ratio according to the age, size, and living environment of the animal. Currently the market is led by poultry, Asia-Pacific region, and amino acids in the application, region and type segmentation, respectively. China being the leading player has been dominating the market which drives the Asia-Pacific market and gives it a stake of around 30%. The growth rate may grow higher in the next five years as new applications can be determined with regular research and development taking place in the field.
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