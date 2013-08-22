Now Available: Adult Mouth Care in Dominican Republic

Fast Market Research recommends "Adult Mouth Care in Dominican Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Treatments for mouth ulcers, canker sores, gingivitis, periodontal disease and other oral health problems continue to be primarily recommended to consumers by doctors and other healthcare professionals. Consumer awareness remains low when it comes to the symptoms of various oral afflictions or even the relationship between diabetes and gum disease. The vast majority of Dominicans only visit a dentist when they are in pain. Accordingly, demand for adult mouth care products in the Dominican...
Euromonitor International's Adult Mouth Care in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Adult Mouth Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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