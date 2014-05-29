New Media market report from Mintel: "Advertising in Vietnam (2014) - Market Sizes"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Advertising in Vietnam by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers all TV, radio, printed media and other above the line and below the line promotion of products and ideas directly and indirectly to commerce and consumers. Market size is gross expenditure as billed by advertising and/or media, direct marketing agencies. Market size for Advertising in Vietnam is given in VND with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Vietnam. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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Segmentation of this market
- Below The Line
- Other Above The Line
- Printed Media
- Radio
- TV
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Vietnam. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: WPP plc, Publicis Groupe S.A., Dentsu Inc., DatVietVAC Group Holdings, Golden Communiation Group, Cty TNHH DV Qu?ng c?o Vi?n Minh ( VMC), Others
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