New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- The second largest retailer in Japan and Asia Pacific, AEON has made gains in emerging markets. After entering Indonesia and Vietnam through convenience stores it plans to develop a multi-channel presence in both markets by opening large store formats. Its bold decision in 2013 to take control of the struggling mass merchandiser and supermarket chain Daiei in Japan, while conferring it larger scale of operations, will also make the group more dependent on the saturated mass merchandiser format.
Euromonitor International's AEON Group in Retailing (World) company profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Retailing industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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