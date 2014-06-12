New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Air care increased in popularity among Bolivians over the review period. Bolivians from mid- and high-income households are fuelling the sales of air care because of large availability and affordability of these products. Bolivians boosted the sales of air care because they use these products not only to freshen their homes but also their offices and businesses.
Competitive Landscape
Thais Ltda led sales of air care in Bolivia in 2013 with 41% value share. The company's brand Air Wick is well positioned throughout traditional and modern grocery retailers. Other brands were unable to maintain availability and distribution. Air Wick also offers a variety of format sizes and fragrances for Bolivians. The company also manages to distribute its brand widely nationwide.
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Industry Prospects
Air care is expected to post a value CAGR of 4% in constant 2013 prices over the forecast period. Volume sales are expected to be boosted by consumer interest and greater awareness of these products over the forecast period. Companies are likely to boost the sales of air care by improving distribution and striving for positioning of their brands nationwide.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Air Care industry in Bolivia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Air Care industry in Bolivia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Air Care in Bolivia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Air Care in Bolivia?
- What are the major brands in Bolivia?
- How do plug-in electric air fresheners perform compared to the battery-operated ones?
- What is the most dynamic air care category?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Candle Air Fresheners, Car Air Fresheners, Electric Air Fresheners, Gel Air Fresheners, Liquid Air Fresheners, Other Air Care, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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