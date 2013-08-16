Now Available: Alcoholic Drinks in Finland

Fast Market Research recommends "Alcoholic Drinks in Finland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- The tax raise in January 2012 resulted in a clear dip in total volume sales of alcoholic drinks in Finland. The decline in 2012 was more pronounced than in any year of the review period. According to surveys and industry sources, private imports increased during 2012 as a result of the tax increase. The uncertain economic situation also further undermined demand in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Alcoholic Drinks in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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