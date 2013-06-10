Now Available: Alcon, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Alcon, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Alcon, Inc. (Alcon) is an eye care products manufacturing company. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, surgical equipment and devices, contacts lens care solutions and other vision care products for treating eye diseases. The company's operations are categorized under three product categories, namely, Surgical, Pharmaceutical and Vision Care. Its product portfolio includes surgical products such as cataract surgery, surgical glaucoma, vitreoretinal and refractive surgery; vision care products, which include contact lenses, contact lens solution, eye vitamins and dry eyes. Alcon offers pharmaceutical products to treat people suffer from eye diseases and conditions such as glaucoma, eye infection, eye inflammation, eye allergies and ear infections. Alcon's Vision Care offers the full spectrum of contact lenses and lens care products. The company has operations in the in more than 75 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa and its products are sold in over 180 countries worldwide. It operates as a subsidiary of Novartis AG. Alcon is headquartered in Hunenberg, Switzerland.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Alcon, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
