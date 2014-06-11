New Healthcare research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- BMI View: Argentina's unpredictable and highly interventionist style of government practices will not be able to amend the country's economic concerns or resolve issues in the pharmaceutical industry. The local pharmaceutical market and healthcare system will continue to deteriorate due to insufficient medicine supply. Domestic inflation in Argentina will continue to erode the competitiveness of its pharmaceutical exports, minimising gains from a weaker spot exchange rate . T rade relationships are already significantly distorted due to frequent government policy interventions. .
Headline Expenditure Projections
Pharmaceuticals: ARS39.30bn (USD7.18 bn) in 2013 to ARS50.51bn (USD6.09bn) in 2014; +28.5% in local currency terms and -15.2% in US dollar terms. These figures have been revised downwards since Q214 due to a substantial deterioration in high frequency economic data.
Healthcare: ARS201.58bn (USD36.81bn) in 2013 to ARS257.96bn (USD31.08bn) in 2014; +28.0% in local currency terms and -15.6% in US dollar terms. These figures have also been revised downwards since Q214 due to macroeconomic forecast changes.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Risk/Reward Rating: Argentina scores 54.6 in BMI's Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Risk/Reward Rating (RRR), making it the ninth most attractive pharmaceutical market in America. Argentina's pharmaceutical market is expected to grow at double-digit rates through to 2016 in local currency terms, largely due to inflation.
Key Trends And Developments
- In early February 2014, the government tried to negotiate with the pharmaceutical companies to have rolled-back drug prices to 21 January 2013. However, none of the drugmakers have complied. So the government had to suspend the price cuts on the selected medicines until another round of negotiations begins. On February 24, Argentina's Minister of Economy and Public Finance Alex Kicillof finally announced that the government has authorised an average increase of 4% in medicine prices after the Secretariat of...
The Argentina Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s forecasts for drugs and healthcare expenditure and imports and exports, focusing on the growth outlook for the prescription, OTC, patented drugs and generics market segments.
BMI's Argentina Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report provides industry professionals, strategists, company executives, investors, analysts and sales/marketing heads with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the Argentinian pharmaceutical and healthcare industry.
Key Benefits
- Benchmark BMI's independent pharmaceutical and healthcare industry forecasts for Argentina to test other views - a key input for successful budgeting and strategic business planning in the Argentinian pharmaceutical and healthcare market.
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