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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- There are vastly different types of drinks that Euromonitor International classifies under other Asian speciality drinks, and industry players in general do not consider these drinks to belong to the same category. Sales of other Asian speciality drinks mostly came from the "cooling water" brands including Larutan Cap Badak and Larutan Cap Kaki Tiga, as well as tamarind drinks and jelly as well as nata de coco drinks.
Competitive Landscape
Sinde Budi Sentosa PT managed to maintain its leading position in Asian speciality drinks in 2013 with an off-trade volume share of 36%, through its Larutan Cap Badak and Lasegar brands of "cooling water". Prior to 2011, Sinde Budi Sentosa was the sole manufacturer of the Larutan Cap Kaki Tiga brand, with this featuring a rhinoceros (or "badak" in local terms) as its emblem on the packaging. However, Sinde Budi Sentosa had a dispute with the Singaporean global brand owner Wen Ken Drug, which then appointed Kinoaid Indonesia, a subsidiary of Kinocare Era Kosmetindo, to manufacture Larutan Cap Kaki Tiga. However, Sinde Budi Sentosa retained the brand's rhinoceros logo and created new brand Larutan Cap Badak in 2011 in order to compete with Larutan Cap Kaki Tiga. This change was aggressively communicated to consumers, with Sinde Budi Sentosa advertising its product using famous actress Desy Ratnasari as a celebrity endorser.
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Industry Prospects
The expected rising health awareness among Indonesian consumers will help to sustain positive volume growth of Asian speciality drinks over the forecast period. Many Asian speciality drinks products, especially "cooling water" are associated with having certain functional health benefits in both a curative and preventive manner which benefits from growing health awareness and concerns. Asian speciality drinks is expected to register a 6% off-trade volume CAGR over the forecast period
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Asian Speciality Drinks industry in Indonesia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Asian Speciality Drinks industry in Indonesia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Asian Speciality Drinks in Indonesia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
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