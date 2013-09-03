Now Available: Australia 2013 Wealth Book: Western Wealth, Eastern Growth

New Financial Services research report from WealthInsight is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- There were just over 302,000 HNWIs in Australia in 2012. These HNWIs collectively held US$899 billion in wealth, which equated to 15.5% of the total individual wealth held in the country. Australian HNWIs over performed compared to the global average during the review period - worldwide HNWI volumes decreased by 0.3%, while Australian HNWI numbers increased by 19.7%.
Key Highlights
- At the end of 2012, Australian HNWIs held 22% (US$198 billion) of their wealth outside their home country, which is in line with the global average of 20-30%.
- There were 2,741 UHNWIs in Australia in 2012, with an average wealth of US$121 million per person, making them the prime target group for wealth sector professionals. Of this total, there were 23 billionaires, 625 centimillionaires and 2,093 affluent millionaires.
- Sydney has the largest number of HNWIs in the country with a 27% share, equivalent to 81,400 individuals. Sydney is followed by Melbourne with 16.6% of HNWIs, equivalent to 50,000 individuals. There are also sizable HNWI populations in Brisbane (25,300) and Perth (21,860).
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Independent market sizing of Australian HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2012
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Geographical breakdown of all foreign assets
- Alternative breakdown of liquid vs. investable assets
- Number of UHNWIs in major cities
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities in the wealth management and private banking sector in Australia
- Size of the Australian wealth management industry
- Largest domestic private banks by AuM
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get This Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017
- Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city
Companies Mentioned in this Report: NAB Private Wealth, UBS Wealth Management Australia, ANZ Private Bank, Bendigo Wealth, Macquarie Private Bank, Commonwealth Private
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