Now Available: Austria Metals Report Q4 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Austria Metals Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- BMI's latest Austria Metals Report assesses the prospects for growth in the steel industry over the mediumterm following a decline in output but an increase in consumption in 2012. It examines the risk and investment strategies of leading players in the industry. It also examines the impact of a decline in the eurozone, particularly the German market, on Austrian exports. The performance of Austria's steel industry is estimated by BMI to have deteriorated during the 2012 full-year with crude output declined by 0.6% to 7.43mnt. This was thanks to output bouncing back in the last two months of 2012 with November and December output rising by 12.8% and 25.8%, respectively. Consumption levels increased in 2012, however, by 0.5% y-o-y from 4.52mnt as of December 31 2011 to 4.54mnt a year later.
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