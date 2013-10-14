Now Available: Automotive Paints Market by Coat Type (Electrocoat, Primer, Basecoat & Clearcoat), by Technology (Solvent-Borne, Waterborne & Powder Coating), Texture Type (Metallic & Solid), Vehicle Type & Geography - Global Trends &A

Fast Market Research recommends "Automotive Paints Market by Coat Type (Electrocoat, Primer, Basecoat & Clearcoat), by Technology (Solvent-Borne, Waterborne & Powder Coating), Texture Type (Metallic & Solid), Vehicle Type & Geography - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018" from Markets and Markets, now available