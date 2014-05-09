New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Baked Goods in New Zealand"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- The development of specialised, niche and upmarket bakeries and patisseries gained popularity in 2013, which resulted in unpackaged/artisanal pastries exhibiting the most dynamic retail value sales growth within baked goods of 6%. Over the review period, inner city suburbs, in particular, saw an increase in independent bakeries, which bake European products on-premises, such as French croissants and Danish items.
Euromonitor International's Baked Goods in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Pastries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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