Now Available Bar Accessories and Gifts at Vino Strumenti

Manly, IA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Renowned for offering high quality handcrafted wine gifts and wine cork pullers, Vino Strumenti brings all the best that work as exclusive bar accessories and gifts. we need to change this sentence to Renowned for offering high Quality Handcrafted wine gifts and wine cork pullers, Vino Strumenti offers unique and well designed bar accessories and gifts.



Each piece, whether any of wine bottle holders in wooden finish or wine cork pullers or corkscrews, all are lovingly hand crafted by highly skilled craftsmen using solid wood. Each accessory is hand finished and offers unmatched quality along with in-depth details of the product to satisfy the curiosity of customers.



While elaborating further, a representative added, “These unique wine accessories are all handcrafted out of beautiful hardwoods and each wood item gets 8 coats of lacquer and hand rubbed and polished to a piano like finish. Here at Vino Strumenti We offer Unique wine accessories gifts to those looking for a high Quality Beautiful unique wine accessories. From Drip Catchers, wine cork pullers to well-designed foil cutters these all make unique wine gifts.”



This online store is dedicated to enhance the overall wine experience, with their distinctive range of wine accessories consisting of wooden wine preservers, wooden wine bottle holders, foil cutters and many other unique products. The entire product range is hand crafted to perfection from exotic and high-quality hardwood.



Moreover, the great people behind Vino Strumenti always ensure that customers receive what they want— the way they want it. With full attention devoted to each customer, a complete satisfaction is what this store strives for.



About Vino Strumenti:

Vino Strumenti began in 2012 with a sincere hope that it would be a leading source for quality wine accessories. Its goal is to continually provide the best pricing, service, and product information to customers. Vino Strumenti takes pride in offering the highest quality wine accessories including wooden wine preservers, wine corkscrews, and wine foil cutters.



For more information, please visit http://www.vinostrumenti.com



Contact:

Vino Strumenti

507 HWY 65 Manly Iowa 50456