Fast Market Research recommends "Bottled Water: Global Industry Guide" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Global Bottled Water industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global bottled water market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global bottled water market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key bottled water players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global market with 5 year forecasts by both value & volume
- Compares data from 8 major economies, includig Asia-Pacific, Europe, France, Germany, Japan, UK and US alongside individual chapters
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
The global bottled water market had total revenues of $138,058.1m in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% between 2008 and 2012.
Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 4.8% between 2008-2012, to reach a total of 217,252.5 million liters in 2012.
The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.4% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $179,629.3m by the end of 2017.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the global bottled water market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global bottled water market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global bottled water market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the global bottled water market?
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