Now Available: BrainScope Company, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- BrainScope Company, Inc (Brain Scope) is a medical device company based in the US. The company develops non-invasive instruments for the treatment of traumatic brain injuries, moderate traumatic brain injury and mild traumatic brain injury. Non-Invasive instruments are simple-to-use, and rapidly assess brain function at the initial point of care. Brain Scope system contains substantial information regarding a patient's brain function and neurological condition for assessment of abnormality of brain function. The company is an ISO 13485 certified and FDA approved company. It is partnered with New York University's Brain Research Laboratories (BRL) and Raytheon BBN Technologies. Brain Scope is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the BrainScope Company, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
