Now Available: Brave New World: Convergence of Broadband, Location and Augmented Reality

Fast Market Research recommends "Brave New World: Convergence of Broadband, Location and Augmented Reality" from MindCommerce, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- The growing demand for mobile broadband services is driving an ever increasing number of commercial LTE network deployments. Location-based Service (LBS) applications depend on mobile positioning, Geography Information Systems (GIS), application middleware, application software, and support. Augmented Reality (AR) represents a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, real-world environment whose elements are augmented by computer-generated sensory input, that enrich the user's perception of the real world.
The convergence of broadband, location, and augmented reality represents an excellent opportunity for the entire wireless value chain as there is an opportunity for value-added service applications that leverage the unique aspects of all three technologies. By the end of 2016, revenue produced by the AR industry will total more than $600 billion. By 2014, approximately 864 million mobile phones will be AR-ready, and in excess of 100 million vehicles will come equipped with AR technology.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The use of AR with mobile phones has a lot of potential for the mobile commerce area. AR will make the shopping experience for the end user more educational, entertaining, and engaging. This research analyzes the use of AR applications in the mobile market arena with in depth analysis focused on the future of AR applications for marketing and advertising in mobile and wearable augmented reality devices. This report includes specific case studies and vision for the future market of mobile and wearable devices with AR applications in several industries.
Target Audience:
- Mobile network operators
- Research and development organizations
- Mobile commerce application developers
- Augmented reality application developers
- Broadband wireless infrastructure providers
- Location-based service application providers
- Mobile marketing and advertising companies
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Internet research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Mobile Local Search: Mobile Local Search Market 2011-2014
- Augmented Reality in the Cloud
- Augmented Reality: Global Market Analysis and Forecast 2012 - 2017
- The Future of Pay TV
- Water Infrastructure Projects in the US 2012
- The Top 50 Construction Projects in North America: Project Guide
- Wearable Augmented Reality: Google Glasses and Beyond
- Next Generation Mobile Marketing: Location, Social Commerce, and Augmented Reality
- Market Opportunity: Mobile Phone Augmented Reality
- Next Generation Augmented Reality Applications