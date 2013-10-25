Now Available: Brazil Telecommunications Report Q4 2013

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Brazil Telecommunications Report Q4 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- The first half of 2013 have seen Brazil's telecoms markets make another significant step forward following the launch of the first 4G LTE services, while supplementing these offerings with valueadded services such as M2M and m-commerce. That these launches occurred at the same time as a slowdown in the overall subscription growth rate of the mobile market is symbolic of the shift occurring as the market matures. Brazil has a high mobile penetration rate, but with MVNOs set to enter the market in 2013 we expect growth to continue over the medium term. However, it will be at a slower pace compared with 2011 and 2012, as operators push into the last remaining untapped rural areas. In the broadband market, Anatel has been active in trying to enhance competition, reducing licence fees for operators wishing to provide multiple services. However, data from Telebras suggest the government's National Broadband Plan has been less than successful so far.
Key Data
- Wireless data services have proved popular with consumers, with W-CDMA subscriptions up 50.8% y-oy to over 70.160mn at the end of June 2013. Meanwhile, there were 174,084 LTE subscriptions in Q213, a figure we expect to rise rapidly now that additional operators have launched services.
- Mobile operator TIM continues to report the strongest net additions in the market among the four biggest carriers. It has closed the gap on market leader Vivo, which returned to growth in Q213 following successive net subscription losses in Q412 and Q113. While there is a chance TIM could overtake Vivo in the foreseeable future, much of this is based on low value, prepaid subscriptions, whereas Vivo is targeting higher value, post-paid and mobile broadband customers. Pay-TV subscriptions continue to expand as America Movil merged its Embratel and Net Servicos operations with mobile unit Claro. It launched its quadruple-play offering to customers in August, allowing for convergence of its mobile, broadband, fixed line and pay-TV operations. Regulatory data show pay-TV subscriptions increased to 16.189mn in 2012, up from 12.744mn in 2011.
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Key Trends And Developments
Brazilian regulatory authority, Anatel, has approved two rules to open up the fixed broadband market to encourage further expansion. The regulation will also lower licence fees for operators wishing to provide multiple services as bundled packages with fixed telephony and pay-TV. BMI believes this will be beneficial to smaller, regional players, with little impact on the major providers and a small bump in our forecasts.
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