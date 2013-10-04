New Internet market report from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute: "Broadband Technology Trends in China's Development of Next-Generation Broadcasting Networks"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Driven by its policy of Tri-Network Convergence and fixed network integration, China's GAPPRFT (General Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television) has accelerated its pace to enhance two-way transmission networks. However, due to the large number of companies active in this sector, as well as disparate networks and different technologies, competition has emerged among technology standards. The GAPPRFT has clearly stated that it will support C-DOCSIS, HiNOC and C-Homeplug AV. This report analyzes Tri-Network Convergence policy and the development of NGB (Next-Generation Broadcasting) networks, and examines new broadband technology trends in China.
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Current status of NGB network development in China, including vision, strategic goals, and key tasks
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Academy of Broadcasting Planning, Academy of Broadcasting Science, Beijing Gehua CATV Network, Broadcom, B-star, China Radio & Television Broadcasting Standardization Committee, Chinese Academy of Engineering, Cisco, Fiberhome, Fujian Jinqianmao Electronic Technology, GSD, H3C, Haier, Hisilicon, Huawei, Kingtype Group, Lootom, Motorola, Nanjing Broadcasting, NXTV, Peking University, Radio, Film & TV Design and Research Institute, Sumavision, Topway, Wasu, Xidian University, ZTE
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