Now Available: Cafes/Bars in Brazil

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Cafes/Bars in Brazil", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Anheuser-Busch InBev has invested in other formats within chained bars in order to cater different target groups. The company has developed new formats like Nosso Bar and Seu Boteco, which were introduced in 2011 and 2012, respectively. The former is focused mainly on popular bars whose initial investments are lower compared to other formats (from R$28,000 based on July 2012) whilst the last one is focused on premium positioning bars (initial investments from R$500,000 based on July 2012). On...
Euromonitor International's Cafes/Bars in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Bars/Pubs, Cafes, Chained Cafes/Bars, Independent Cafes/Bars, Juice/Smoothie Bars, Specialist Coffee Shops.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cafes/Bars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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