Now Available: Cafes/Bars in Finland

Fast Market Research recommends "Cafes/Bars in Finland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- The poor demand in cafes/bars in 2012 was partly a result of maturity, but also as demand for alcoholic drinks continued to decline in cafes/bars, particularly following the increase in the alcohol tax in January 2012. The poor summer weather also to some extent undermined sales during the important summer season.
Euromonitor International's Cafes/Bars in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bars/Pubs, Cafes, Chained Cafes/Bars, Independent Cafes/Bars, Juice/Smoothie Bars, Specialist Coffee Shops.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cafes/Bars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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