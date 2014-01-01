Now Available: Cafes/Bars in New Zealand

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- 2012 saw the continued growth of cafes in terms of outlet numbers, particularly chained cafes, which grew by 3%, to the detriment of specialist coffee shops, which posted a 2% decline. Cafes compete well against specialist coffee shops as they often have a wider food menu along with specialist coffee offerings. The Coffee Club franchise was particularly successful in expanding its food menu, offering special limited edition cuisines such as Asian-style foods in 2012. In addition, The Coffee...
Euromonitor International's Cafes/Bars in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bars/Pubs, Cafes, Chained Cafes/Bars, Independent Cafes/Bars, Juice/Smoothie Bars, Specialist Coffee Shops.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cafes/Bars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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