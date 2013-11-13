Now Available: Cafes/Bars in Singapore

Fast Market Research recommends "Cafes/Bars in Singapore" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Although Singapore experienced slower economic growth in 2012, cafe/bars has recorded healthy growth following moderate outlet growth of 2%.Growth in 2012 was similar to that recorded over the review period. Since Singaporean consumers lead hectic lives, cafes/bars are popular for relaxing.
Euromonitor International's Cafes/Bars in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bars/Pubs, Cafes, Chained Cafes/Bars, Independent Cafes/Bars, Juice/Smoothie Bars, Specialist Coffee Shops.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cafes/Bars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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